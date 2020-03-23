Melvin Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $123,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 3,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.38. 2,868,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,793. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

