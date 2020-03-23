MenaPay (MPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $483,337.74

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $483,337.74 and approximately $109,674.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02670589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00187319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,077,056 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

