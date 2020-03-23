Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) is Think Investments LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Think Investments LP boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Mercadolibre makes up 12.2% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Think Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Mercadolibre worth $32,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Mercadolibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.60.

MELI stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $457.65. 896,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $624.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 1.55. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

