Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research cut Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of MMSI opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $63.64.

In related news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $164,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $247,531.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749 in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

