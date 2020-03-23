Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 164.90% from the company’s previous close.

MESA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. 846,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,085. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 808,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 329,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 504,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 335,145 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.