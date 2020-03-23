Metal (MTL) Market Cap Achieves $13.12 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00003050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and $1.57 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02669250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00187248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00025338 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00034210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,383,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, Cryptopia, OKEx, Huobi, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

