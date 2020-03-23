MetaMorph (METM) Market Cap Achieves $71,752.50

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, BiteBTC, Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 44.2% against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $71,752.50 and approximately $26,253.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.04084603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037702 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012968 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003608 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, BitMart, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

