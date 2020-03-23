Metronome Market Cap Hits $3.08 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00004615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $5.60 and $24.68. Metronome has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $24,167.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.02678053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00187415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,838,422 coins and its circulating supply is 10,314,173 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $32.15, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68, $50.98, $51.55 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.