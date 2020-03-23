Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $88,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $23,695,367.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $760.14.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $13.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $631.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,880. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $595.91 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $732.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

