M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M&G from GBX 297 ($3.91) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 264.20 ($3.48).

LON MNG opened at GBX 107.88 ($1.42) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 209.72. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.60 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71).

In other M&G news, insider Michael Evans acquired 51,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02). Also, insider Clare Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £34,400 ($45,251.25).

About M&G

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

