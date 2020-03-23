MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Lowered by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC lessened its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,147 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up 2.7% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.22% of MGM Resorts International worth $38,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,295,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $1,279,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 437,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 135.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,034,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,583,549. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.