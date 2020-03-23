MIB Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,927.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. MIB Coin has a market cap of $188,487.24 and $8,927.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007306 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 359,493,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,191,543 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.