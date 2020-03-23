Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 150.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,427,640. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

