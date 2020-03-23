Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $137.35 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

