Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray Sells 19,348 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $581,020.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572,317 shares in the company, valued at $47,216,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00.

Shares of MIME traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. 740,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.18, a PEG ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast Ltd has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

