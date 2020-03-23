Mincon Group PLC Plans Dividend of €0.01 (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group PLC (LON:MCON) declared a dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MCON stock traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 78 ($1.03). The company had a trading volume of 250,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $164.56 million and a PE ratio of 12.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.67. Mincon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.50 ($1.44).

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and service of rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers various rock drilling down the hole hammers and bits for various industries, including production and exploration mining, as well as water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation down the hole products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

