MINDOL Price Reaches $2.38 on Top Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One MINDOL token can now be bought for $2.38 or 0.00036903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a market cap of $406.09 million and approximately $649,860.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.01064434 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.