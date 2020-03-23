Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,593 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $18,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Stephens boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

