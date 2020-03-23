Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $17.05 Million Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Corteva worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Corteva stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

