Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Square worth $16,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 323,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Square by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,097,000 after acquiring an additional 284,583 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Square by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,372 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $85,568,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $38.09 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Square from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

