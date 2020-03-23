Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Celanese worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE opened at $64.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CE. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

