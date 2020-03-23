Mixin (XIN) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Mixin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for approximately $178.24 or 0.02749706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $87.54 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003774 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,124 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.