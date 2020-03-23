MixMarvel (MIX) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $2.07 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Bithumb Global and Bithumb. During the last week, MixMarvel has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

MixMarvel Profile

MIX is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com.

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

