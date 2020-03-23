Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,821 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Model N worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of MODN opened at $18.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $612.68 million, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Model N Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $78,512.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $257,237.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,506,990.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $355,073 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Model N in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.