Moeda Loyalty Points Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00004769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Gate.io and LBank. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $5.93 million and $279,889.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.09 or 0.02667655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00189509 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000619 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, LBank, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.