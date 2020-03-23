Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $43.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Moelis & Co’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $739,291.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 67,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $2,487,155.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Moelis & Co by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Moelis & Co by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Moelis & Co by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

