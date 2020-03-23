Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 2.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.74% of Mohawk Industries worth $72,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,851,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Cfra cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHK stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.33. 1,289,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,201. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

