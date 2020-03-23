Moin Price Tops $0.0054 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Moin has a market cap of $48,642.39 and approximately $226.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Over the last week, Moin has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002023 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,058,012 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

