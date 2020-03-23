Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP lowered its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,750 shares during the period. Momenta Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 1.70% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $33,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,827,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 247,082 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,526,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ian Fier sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $25,868.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

