Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,498 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Momo worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Momo by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 626,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Momo by 1,097.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 86,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 79,411 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momo stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,845. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOMO. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

