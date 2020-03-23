Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of MOMO traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 297,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,845. Momo has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momo will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Momo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the third quarter worth $620,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,634,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,878,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

