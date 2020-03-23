Monero Classic (XMC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $364.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00006674 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $364.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00660657 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001602 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,302,920 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.