Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mongodb in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Mongodb’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mongodb from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $120.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $52,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,123.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $221,744.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,331.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

