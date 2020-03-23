Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $193.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $257,668.49 and approximately $193.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,631,084 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

