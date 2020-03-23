Monolith Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,490.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Monolith has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $12,490.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001662 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00051131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.78 or 0.04092245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00066362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037752 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003580 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

