Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.34. 328,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,642. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.