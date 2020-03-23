Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Decreased by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,800 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 20.0% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC owned 0.86% of Moody’s worth $384,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

NYSE MCO traded down $10.71 on Monday, hitting $165.09. 1,699,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,653. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.55 and a 200-day moving average of $231.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

