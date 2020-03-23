Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,179,000 after acquiring an additional 180,422 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

MCO stock opened at $175.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

