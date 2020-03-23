Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $266.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00613520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008180 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,597,641,525 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.