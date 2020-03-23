Morgan Stanley Cuts Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $131.00

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.89. The stock had a trading volume of 556,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,076. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $117.65 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,675,000 after buying an additional 67,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

