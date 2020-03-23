Morgan Stanley Cuts Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $28.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.33. 168,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,341. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85. Trimble has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trimble by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $94,412,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

