Morgan Stanley Downgrades Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) to Equal Weight

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.30% from the stock’s previous close.

EMR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.31.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $6.01 on Monday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,544,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

