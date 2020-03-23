Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $32.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $28.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,692,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

