Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 3.6% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $49,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,389,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,347,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

