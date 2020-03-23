Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660,768 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $71,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,366,564. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

