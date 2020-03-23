Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 229,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 52.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,159,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 171,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

