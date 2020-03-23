Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGSOY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get SGS alerts:

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.32. 101,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. SGS has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.