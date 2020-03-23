Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.20. 89,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $34.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.