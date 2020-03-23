Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Victrex stock remained flat at $$22.96 on Monday. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. Victrex has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

