Morgan Stanley Trims Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Target Price to $110.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUBB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,534. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $91.25 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,356,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,649,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

